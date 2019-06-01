Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK BAKER. View Sign Obituary



BAKER, FREDERICK February 21, 1937 – May 24, 2019 Dear Fred lost his gallant battle to cancer last Friday, May 24, 2019, at North York General Hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Cooke), dear father of Diane Cobbold (Nick) of Aurora and Robert Baker of Washington, DC. Beloved "Pops" to grandchildren Daniel and Sydney Cobbold. Brother to Kathleen Wallis and the late Dorothy Davison (2012) and George Baker (1999). Brother-in-law to Pat and Dick Symonds, Penny Foster (late Gary) and June and Rick Hetherington. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and cousin to many in Canada and England. Fred had a quick and relentless sense of humour, an honest humility and a patience that was the envy of us all. Fred spent his business career of over 48 years with Bata International, traveling for business and holding posts across five continents, making many lifelong friendships along the way. His tenor voice was greatly appreciated by the many choirs in which he sang. He started as a choir boy with St. Paul's Anglican on Bloor Street in the early 1940's under Dr. Peaker, where he was made head choir boy and at one point sang alongside his three siblings. In his retirement years, Fred was able to focus on his long-held passion for golf as a member of the Thornhill Club and, during many recent winters, at several clubs in Naples, Florida. During this time, he made many new dear friends and shot two hole-in-ones. Until last season, he managed to keep playing almost always without a cart and many of us would race behind him to keep up with his pace. "Just a chip and a putt" he would say when near the green. A "Celebration of Life" Eucharist service will be held Friday, June 7th at 1 p.m. at St. Cyprian's Anglican Church, 1080 Finch Ave. E., Toronto. Following the service there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Thornhill Club, 7994 Yonge St., Thornhill, from 3 - 5 p.m. Sandra and family wish to say "Thank you" to all the medical staff at St. Michael's, Sunnybrook and North York General Hospitals and to all the palliative care workers who made his journey as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's name to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/gord Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

