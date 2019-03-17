MONKS, Frederick Charles Fred, at age 76, passed away at his residence after a lengthy struggle with ill health on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Loving companion and best friend of Barbara and predeceased by their son Terry (1984). Survived by sister Florence, brother Bill, late sister Alice and brother Thomas. He will be missed by cousin Shirley, brother-in-law Randy and his wife Norma Jean Savage of Vancouver. Sincere thanks to the caregivers of Peel Senior Link for their compassion and loving care in the last years of Fred's life. Respecting Fred's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Cremation has taken place. Condolences and memories care of skinnerandmiddlebrook.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019