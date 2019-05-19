SANSOLITA, Frederick Charles Peacefully at Dorothy Ley Hospice, surrounded by his loving family and friends, at the age of 61. Dearly beloved son of the late Frederick and Ada Sansolita. Loving brother of Rosemary (Paul), Raymond (Wendy), Diana (Ryann), David (Suphap), and the late Theresa. Cherished uncle of Len (Hillary), Andy, Holden (Emily), Adarose, Cheryl-Lynne, Garnet, Corbin and the late Angel Marie, and great-uncle of Alexander, Lenora, Aubry, and Emily. Fred will be sadly missed by Arlene, and his beloved dog Prince. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019