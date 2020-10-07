PELITI, FREDERICK DENNY Passed away suddenly at Scarborough General Hospital on Saturday October 3, 2020 in his 86th year; long-time resident of Scarborough, ON. Survived by his five children. Predeceased and now reunited with his wife Sonia. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together. Loving father of Doreen, Debra, Darlene, Fred (Donna), Dorothy (Spencer). Proud grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 20 and great-great-grandfather of 4. Brother to Robert (Jackie), John (Dorothy), Tom and brother-in-law to Ann. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Loved by all. Predeceased by parents Frederico and Elizabeth. Visitation at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. on Thursday, October 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A private funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, October 8 at 1 p.m. A private interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations to the Metro Toronto Police Widows & Orphans Fund, and The War Amps of Canada, would be appreciated by the family. https://tpwof.ca/ www.waramps.ca/home/
