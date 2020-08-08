1/
Frederick Edmund (Fred) HORNSBY
HORNSBY, Frederick Edmund (Fred) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Hornsby at his home in Picton, Ontario, on July 27, 2020, at age 88. Beloved husband of Patricia Hornsby (Holt, Andreae). Dear father of Christopher (Martha), Andrew (Rie), Kathleen, and Stephen (Christine). Grandfather to Caitlin, Michelle, Jane, Kate, Liam, and great-grandfather to Chase. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Antoinette Hornsby and by brothers Brian and Ray (Buster). Sadly missed by sister Blanche (Bonnie) and Doug Harris, brother-in-law Dan Andreae and the Holt children Chris, Charlie, and Carrie. Fred grew up in Toronto, Ontario, and attended De La Salle High School. He began a successful career as an air traffic controller in Toronto in 1957 and, with his first wife, raised their four children. Fred was a caring and fun-loving father who helped make home a meeting place for the neighbourhood kids and parents with the best backyard ice rinks and fireworks displays. He loved spending time at the family cottage in Gananoque, Ontario, where his mark remains from multiple renovations made over 35 years ago. Fred married Patricia Holt in 1996, and moved to Orillia. By this time he had a successful career as a drug and alcohol addiction counselor. He authored a book that was used to help companies address addiction issues in the workplace and provided consulting services to both the Donwood Institute and Bellwood Health Services where he became known as one of the most knowledgeable individuals in this field. In 1998, Fred and Patricia became snow birds and spent their time in both Mexico and Orillia. They moved permanently to the small town of Ajijic, Mexico, in 2005. Fred loved his time in Mexico. In 2008, Fred and Patricia moved to Picton, Ontario, where they have lived until his passing. Fred at one time or another was a father, husband, hockey coach, ski coach, Boy Scout leader, motorcycle rider, woodworker, boat builder, amateur opera performer, choir singer, confidant, cheerleader, and friend. Special thanks to his devoted caregiver, Lorraine King. Visitation, Funeral Service, and Interment will take place on August 10, 2020 and are Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to Hospice Prince Edward at: https://hospiceprinceedward.ca/makeadonationc14.php

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
