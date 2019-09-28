YAKE, FREDERICK ELLSWORTH PEAREN Peacefully, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband for 65 years to the late Evelyn Yake (nee Thomas). Loving father of Nancy, Barbara (George Norville) and Doug (Debbie). Cherished grandfather of Philip (Lisa) and Danielle (Chris) Douglas. Proud great-grandfather to Tenley and Audrey. Dear brother of the late Winnifred Kemp, Irma Veale, Myrtle Snelgrove and Nettie Yake. Lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Anne (Clarence) McLellan. Fred will be held dear in the hearts of his family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Rd.), on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Funeral Service will commence at 1 p.m., in the Glendale Chapel. Burial to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to The Salvation Army, or any charity of your choice.

