|
|
BREWER, FREDERICK GEORGE January 19, 1929 – February 13, 2020 In his ninety-first year, Fred passed away at Main Street Terrace in Toronto to join his loving wife Jacqueline Mary Catherine (Dewey), who passed away on December 20, 2013. Born on Batavia Avenue in Toronto to parents Mabel Smith and Henry John, Fred was predeceased by his siblings Jack, Frances, Violet, Lillian and Bill. Cherished father of Beverley Ann (Jack Walters), Melody (Owen Moran) and Jacquelin Mary (deceased 2017) and loving grandfather to Marianne Katherine (Tim Plummer). After a fulfilling work life as Master Electrician at Canada Packers and IBM, Fred spent many gratifying hours in his home workshop and on projects at his Loon Lake cottage in Muskoka. Dog whisperer, especially with his much loved German Shepherds, Fred had a deep respect for all animals in their natural habitat. The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the loving professional care from the staff at Main Street Terrace. Fred's memorial service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Cuthbert's, 1399 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. Reception to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020