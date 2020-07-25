PAFFORD, FREDERICK GEORGE JR. It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Frederick George Jr. Pafford on July 20, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Fred died peacefully at home, with family around him. Beloved husband of 48 years to his wife Margaret (nee Hutcheon); proud father of Kimberley and Tara (Fraser Douglas); doting grandfather to Evelyn and Nathan; and loving brother to Betty-Anne (Peter Shewchuk). Fred will forever be remembered as a kind, generous and thoughtful man – with a fantastic sense of humour. Laughter filled our lives and is his lasting gift to us. A private visitation and service will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Road (east of St. Clair Ave.), on Monday, July 27, 2020. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Norway Cemetery, 256 Kingston Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
