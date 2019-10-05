Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK GEORGE TORRIE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

TORRIE, FREDERICK GEORGE In Celebration of Frederick George Torrie June 24, 1939 - October 1, 2019 Peacefully and with his family by his side, Fred Torrie, age 80, passed away on October 1, 2019, at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital. Fred was born at East York Hospital and spent his early years living in a lovely old house near the Scarborough Bluffs. Our Dad ("Fuddles") spent his childhood riding his bike through the neighbourhood with his buddies "Uppie" and "Bozo", climbing up and down the Scarborough Bluffs, swimming in Lake Ontario and walking several blocks with a canvas bag slung over his shoulder to play hockey at the local rink. Dad attended R.H. King High School, where he met our mother while sharing a stand in band class. Fred graduated from Ryerson University on May 6, 1960 with a degree in Business Administration. He achieved his CGA designation in 1971. Mom and Dad were married on December 2, 1961. They were married for 57 years. After their wedding, they moved to the West End of Toronto so that Dad could begin his career with the A&P Food Stores. He spent 43 years with this company, retiring in 2003 as the Corporate Controller. Dad spent his adult life taking his sons and grandsons to hockey games. He was a scouting leader ("Grey Brother") with the Mighty Fourth Humber West Scouting Troop. Dad loved his Church community (Humber Valley United Church), his Chalet Golfing Group, his Curling Club and his Tuesday lunches with his Red Lobster Lunch Buddies. Dad loved to travel and together with Mom, he had travelled the world. When he returned home, his favourite place to be was at the cottage. McKay Lake, Bracebridge, holds a place in all of our hearts. It is there, that Mom and Dad spent the early days of September, sitting together and holding hands, while looking out over the lake. Fred will be forever loved by his Wife Myrna Torrie, his Children: Graham Torrie (Gabi), Brian Torrie (Michelle) and Karen Torrie Freeman (Ben). He will be forever remembered by his Grandchildren: Connor, Shane, Nathan and Micah. He will be missed by his Brothers Jim Torrie (Amelia), Bruce Torrie (Tui) and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Father, William Arthur Torrie, his Mother, Martha Torrie and his sister-in-law Elinore Torrie. We would like to thank Dr. Radovanovic and the doctors and nurses who cared for our father and our family in the ICU at Mississauga Trillium. Please join us in celebrating Fred's life. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Humber Valley United Church, 76 Anglesey Blvd., Etobicoke, at 11:00 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Mississauga Trillium Hospital or Humber Valley United Church. Online condolences may be made through



