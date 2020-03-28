|
HEAP, FREDERICK September 23, 1943 Nottingham, England - March 18, 2020 Cannington, Canada IN MEMORY OF Fred passed away just one week after being taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, diagnosed with cancer. The suddenness was a tremendous shock to family and friends. He was a musician (piano and organ) and a businessman, travelling North America, Europe and Pacific Rim, a past President of MIAC, the Music Industry Association of Canada and also a member of the Masons. Besides music, his wonderful talent was cooking - hugely appreciated by family and friends. Not as much appreciated was his dry and wacky sense of humour and use of puns. Fred is survived by his wife Pat, stepchildren, Karen, Brian and Grant, his siblings Beryl and Brian and grandchildren, Ali, Katie, Emily and Liam and his best friend Alfie (the cat). Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). At this time a private gathering has been planned to celebrate his life. Memorial donations made to Westben Festival of the Arts (westben.ca/support/donation then select Bursary Donation in memory of Fred Heap), would be greatly appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020