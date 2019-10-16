STEPHENS, Frederick Iredale Wing Commander, Retired January 21, 1920 - October 11,2019 Fred passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital, in his 100th year. He was predeceased by his wife Lila (nee Clarkson). He is survived by his son Clarke and daughter Janet, five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Fred was an Royal Canadian Air Force Veteran and a WWII POW. Further details can be obtained from the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019