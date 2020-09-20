BALDWIN, FREDERICK JAMES ALBERT February 18, 1943 - September 15, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Frederick James Albert Baldwin. Fred passed surrounded and comforted by his devoted wife, Debra, his 3 beloved daughters Lori, Melissa and Aimee and his grandson Joseph. To try and sum up Fred's life in a couple of paragraphs would be impossible. He weaved himself into many different relationships and friendships and donned many hats in his lifetime. Most notably, his years as a Metro Toronto paramedic and a Union Steward where he made many lifelong friends. More recently, he took great pride in his work as Santa Claus. There were thousands of people who adored him in that role, and he will live on in the special connections and the magic that he created. He was also an entrepreneur and engaged in many business ideas; Bubble Gum Man, pizza maker, booze delivery, home renovator and the list goes on. Fred was never afraid of a challenge or hard work and was always willing to try something new and would devote himself to any endeavour that came his way. However, the one constant in Fred's incredible life journey was that he was a Family Man first. The enduring love he had for his family and friends was unquestionable. He made sure each and every person he knew felt incredibly special, unique and loved. His remarkable life and legacy have now been passed on to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and all his friends. We will miss him immensely and we will never forget him! The family will be having a private service and will provide details regarding a celebration of life at a later date.



