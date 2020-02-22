|
McCARTNEY, FREDERICK JAMES Fred passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home at Muskoka Landing Nursing Home, in Huntsville, Ontario. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Judy, nee Shropshire. He was the much loved father of Kerry McCartney, of Streetsville, Kelly Sands (Neil McRae), of Toronto, Colleen (Bill) Blair, of Windsor, Jo-Lynn Hoffmann (Bob Hanna), of Holland Landing and Mark (Tracey) McCartney, of Huntsville. Grandpa was cherished by his 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. "Baby Brother" Fred is survived by Desmond (predeceased Bernice) McCartney and Terry (Joan) McCartney. He will be sadly missed by his cousin in Ireland, Stanley McCartney and many friends he's made along the way. Fred was a man with a great sense of humour, often known as "Mr. Gucci", and always appreciated good food, good wine, good people and good times. He enjoyed a game of golf, music and dancing. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. If so desired, memorial donations to Muskoka Landing in Fred's memory would be acknowledged as expressions of sympathy by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.muskokacremation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020