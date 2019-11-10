Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDERICK JOHN ALBERT PEARCE. View Sign Obituary

PEARCE, FREDERICK JOHN ALBERT 87 years ago, Frederick John Albert Pearce was born in his parents' home in Toronto, Ontario, in the summer of '32, the eldest of six children to William and Ivy Pearce. Early in his twenties, Fred was swept off his feet by Ingrid and took her to a dance; their dance lasted his lifetime. Fred spent his adult working life in the financial side of the car business working for car dealerships in Toronto and Hamilton with Ford and General Motors. Fred was a fantastic dancer and loved to dance and dine. He was a lifelong passionate golfer and avid gardener. Fred loved to spend time with friends and family over good food and great conversation. Playing complex games of bridge or simple dominoes, he loved to be at the table enjoying the company of those he loved. After moving to Manitoba, Fred golfed with the East St. Paul Men's Group and also took up curling again. Fred and Ingrid enjoyed playing bridge at the Bronx Senior Centre and elsewhere around Winnipeg. After a long battle with cancer, Fred leaves behind the love of his life Ingrid Patricia, wife of 64 years, his son David and wife Kaaren, grandson Kristian and granddaughter Jessica. Predeceased by his parents, brother Jim and sister-in- law Carol Pearce, Fred also leaves his siblings, Dorothy (Eric) Taylor, Marilyn (Ross) Walsh, Dennis (Barb) Pearce, Larry (Jamie) Pearce, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the gracious and caring, compassionate, professional people who have supported and cared for Fred and Ingrid through this difficult journey; Cancer Care Manitoba, Palliative Home Care, Riverview Health Care Centre, 3rd floor, and Grace Hospice. You are all such special people; thank you so much for your care and love. Celebration of Fred's life will take place in Ontario later next year. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Cancer Care Manitoba or a charity of your choice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 10, 2019

