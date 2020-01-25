|
EVERETT (JOHN) BA, MEd., FREDERICK JOHN GARFIELD Peacefully, at home, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born August 23, 1930, to John and Mary Everett in Ridgeway, Ontario, he is survived by his brother Raymond (Gerry) and predeceased by his sister Susie (Tim Currah). He leaves behind his loving wife Grace, daughters, Janice (Paul Sabourin) and Leslie, son Tom (Helen), and grandchildren Paige, Rachel, Brody and Colton. During his struggle with Parkinson's, John was lovingly cared for by Lily, Maria, Helena, Tasnee, Andrene, Kashif, Kathleen and Glen. John was an educator and built his career in Etobicoke as a teacher, vice principal, principal and finally area superintendent. It was there that John met fellow teacher Grace Vine. It was love at first sight and they shared 68 wonderful years. In the early sixties, John spent two years in France and Germany working for the Armed Forces as an inspector for the Air Force schools. During this period, John drove his family throughout Europe in a Peugeot 404, pulling a very tiny trailer. He was a talented and meticulous photographer, calligrapher, woodworker and bird carver. His mind and hands were always busy. In his youth, he was an all-around athlete – a star member of Ridgeway High School's baseball, track, volleyball, and basketball teams. Later in life, he coached all of these sports, remaining fiercely competitive (fondly remembered for carrying a worn rulebook in his back pocket). John was also an avid fisherman; he loved spending time on the lakes and rivers of Quebec, especially Lac Napoleon, where his family kept a small cottage and spent many happy summers. After working as a caddy in his youth, John came to love golf, enjoying the game for many years, especially after his retirement. John was a great conversationalist and could often be found striking up chats with strangers who quickly became friends. His razor wit, love of language and endless curiosity were a bright light that will be sorely missed. A private cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 N. of Q.E.W.), on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at Bloordale United Church, 4258 Bloor St. West, Etobicoke, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada, or to Bloordale United Church, where John was a longtime active member, would be welcome. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020