TAYLOR, Frederick John 1936 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Fred Taylor. He leaves behind his wife, Margaret and children, Suzanne Lancaster (Ed), Jennifer Augustesen (Tom, deceased) and Robert. Cherished grandfather to Andrew. Brother of Bruce (Glenys). Fred will be missed and remembered by his many good friends, including those at the Cottage, and those from his business days. A Private Family Service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Picton Animal Hospital, 1019 MacSteven Dr., Picton, ON, K0K 2T0. Online condolences at www.etouch.ca