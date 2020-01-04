|
KIRCHNER, Frederick Lawrence On Dec.27, 2019, in Toronto, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents, Fred and Lorna Kirchner. Beloved brother to James, Linda, Gary (Hille), Diane (Chris) and Sandy (Mike). Proud uncle to Greg, Emily and Thomas. Cherished friend of John Murphy, Fabio Gracez and Mary Durkin. Fiercely independent, Fred will be fondly remembered for his love of family and pets, and for his enjoyment of games, sports, reading and music. His enormous appreciation for life's smallest pleasures was both genuine and inspirational. His family will be forever grateful for the palliative care Fred received. Donations may be made, in his name, to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at www.tlcpc.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020