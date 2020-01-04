Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick KIRCHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Lawrence KIRCHNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Lawrence KIRCHNER Obituary
KIRCHNER, Frederick Lawrence On Dec.27, 2019, in Toronto, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents, Fred and Lorna Kirchner. Beloved brother to James, Linda, Gary (Hille), Diane (Chris) and Sandy (Mike). Proud uncle to Greg, Emily and Thomas. Cherished friend of John Murphy, Fabio Gracez and Mary Durkin. Fiercely independent, Fred will be fondly remembered for his love of family and pets, and for his enjoyment of games, sports, reading and music. His enormous appreciation for life's smallest pleasures was both genuine and inspirational. His family will be forever grateful for the palliative care Fred received. Donations may be made, in his name, to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at www.tlcpc.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -