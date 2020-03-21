Home

LEE, FREDERICK 42 year employee of De Havilland Suddenly, at home, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Beverley for 63 years. Loving father of Terry and Patty, Fred and Judy, Cheryl and Barry, and Cathy. Cherished grandfather of Carol, Stacey, Fred, Justin, Samantha, Austin; and great-grandchildren, Caelyn, Aiden and Elliotte. Dear brother of Barbara (Dave), brother-in-law of Betty Vogan (George) and brother-in-law of the late Bruce and Pearl Savage. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. Date and time will be posted in the paper. As expressions of sympathy, donations to CNIB would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
