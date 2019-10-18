LUMSDEN, FREDERICK "FRED" LEONARD Passed away, after a brief illness, on October 14, 2019 at Hamilton General Hospital, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Ann (predeceased), for 46 years. Loving stepfather of Robyn Foley. Predeceased by brothers and sisters, Jim, Robert, Bruce, Mary (Hayhurst), Albert, Joe, Harold and Agnes (Mounsteven). Fred was a longtime employee of Eaton's Printing and Sign Services. He was also was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 499 in Angus, Ontario for many years. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019