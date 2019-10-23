FREDERICK MARSHALL JARMAN

Service Information
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON
L1T 2Z7
(905)-428-8488
Obituary

JARMAN, FREDERICK MARSHALL Died peacefully on October 19, 2019 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Seeler). Dear father of Cathy (Bill) Mason, Cindy and Mike (Susan) Jarman. Proud grandfather of Scott, Lynda, Paul and Emily, great-grandfather of Andrew (deceased), Catelynn, Aaron, Eden and Zayda and great-great-grandfather of Avalynn. Survived by his brother Doug and sister Marg. Predeceased by his brother Bill. Special thanks to the staff at Reachview for all their care. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at THE McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON, and he will be laid to rest privately at the Resthaven Cemetery in Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019
