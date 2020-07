BEATTY, FREDERICK MORTIMER LUKE Veteran WWII Peacefully, at the Brampton Civic Hospital, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Frederick Beatty, at 98 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Mary and the late Grace. Cherished father of Paul Beatty (Lenke), David Beatty (Lucy), Darlene Hardy (the late Colin) and the late Linda Burrows (Ron). Loving grandfather of Steven, Stacey, Shaun, Scott, Sheri, Melissa, Melanie, Nathan and great-grandfather of 9 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Ted, Chris, Fax, the late Jack and the late Barb. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Grafton. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com