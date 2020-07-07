1/1
STACEY, FREDERICK NELSON It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Fred Stacey, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, less than one month before his 92nd birthday and 2 days before his 70th anniversary to his cherished wife, Irene (née Oldford). Predeceased by his oldest daughter, Glenda (Gene Bruynson), Fred is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter Arlene (Jim Ritchie); grandson Blair Yarranton (Tara) and their three children, Jaryn, Max and Miles; and grandson Geoffrey Yarranton (Dipika Munyal) and their daughter, Mila. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. To share memories of Frederick and for online condolences, please visit rushnellfamilyservices.com "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
