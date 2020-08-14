DILLON, Frederick Patrick March 15, 1936 - August 10, 2020 Fred was born near Tulla, Co. Clare, Ireland, in 1936 and spent the first 19 years of his life surrounded by its rolling hills before making Canada his home. Despite his 65 years in Canada, his rich East Clare accent never faded and when combined with his hearty laugh, Fred left many a person smiling politely hoping he wasn't expecting an answer. Like his accent, Fred's connection with his 12 siblings and his scores of nieces and nephews never faded. He loved sharing in their celebrations and making his regular round of calls across the globe catching up on news. Fred was a member of the Labours' Union, Local 183, for 56 years and spent many of those years underground building the Toronto subway system. Above ground Fred sought out nature and returned to his farming roots with his epic vegetable gardens. Fred leaves his wife and love of almost 56 years, Winifred (nee Flanagan), daughter Theresa Dillon (Mark Selby), son Frank Dillon (Kasia Szczuka), grandchildren Jack and Michael Selby and Karolina Szczuka and his siblings and their families. The family thanks the staff at Toronto Western Hospital 3B, The Grenadier Retirement Residence and Dr. CK Chung for their extraordinary care. His family is proud of him and miss him terribly. Visitation: Monday, August 17th, 4-6 p.m. at RS Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St.; Mass: Tuesday, August 18th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 75 Churchill Ave., followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.