FREDERICK PAUL "FRED" CARR
CARR, FREDERICK "FRED" PAUL April 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Fred was a devoted husband to Fe Monje-Quero, a loving father to Matt (Julia), Peter, a caring stepfather to Ivy (Homer), Alex and proud Poppy to Jake and Grace. As an active member of the Church of Christ, he will be missed by many. Born June 4, 1949, Fred grew up in Toronto as a brother to Edward (Ted), Arthur (Art), Frances (Dianne), Francis (Frank), Thomas (Tom), Darlene, Peter and Corrine (Corky). Fred started working in the dairy industry for Sealtest at the age of 16 in Toronto. His career took him to Napanee and finally back to Toronto and spanned 50 plus years of service to the same company. His commitment and dedication were something he was very proud of and his family shares this pride. In that entire time, he never missed a day of work! As a devoted dad to his two boys, he spent many years coaching Matt and Peter and their friends in soccer and hockey, instilling his principles of unselfishness and dedication to excellence. Most recently Fred had been enjoying his much deserved retirement with Fe. Travelling the world to sunny hot spots and soaking up the culture while practicing his faith. You are never gone if someone remembers and speaks your name. Fred will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held in light of the current situation.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.
