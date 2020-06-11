PETERSON, FREDERICK RALPH "FRED" (Retired Captain, Toronto Fire Services) At Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Friday, June 5, 2020. Fred Peterson, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of Dianne (Manock). Loving father of Donna (Nick) Paonessa and Joanne (Dave) Crocco. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Alexander, Jonathan, Nicole, and Sophia. Fondly remembered by his brother and sisters and their families. A private family service will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. When we can safely gather again, as a group, a Celebration of Fred's life will be held. Please check www. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com for further details. Donations to Diabetes Canada or CLASS (Alliston) would be appreciated by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 11, 2020.