TEMPLE, FREDERICK RENE November 22, 1971 - July 4, 2020 In loving memory of Frederick Rene Temple, who passed away tragically at the age of 48 in a fire at his home in Barrie, Ontario, on July 4, 2020. Fred was the much loved son of Paul (deceased, 2007) and Elizabeth Temple (nee Derouin). He was a dear and devoted brother to Catherine and Mary. Fred was adored by his brothers-in-law Brian Lawrence and Mark Evans. He will be sadly missed by Mary's step-sons Ryan Evans and Ian Evans, his Uncles Ronnie Fournier, Gerry Derouin (Judy), Aunts Joanie Temple and Elaine Derouin, along with many cousins. While Fred's life was much too short, he enjoyed purpose and fulfilment. Professionally, Fred was an Assistant Crown Attorney with the Barrie Crown Attorney's Office. He was a talented court room lawyer with a quick wit and keen intellect. He took great pride in acting fairly in the public interest, while also fearlessly advancing difficult cases to verdict. Personally, Fred had many, many friends. Some friendships spanned decades. Fred was a natural entertainer with a gift for telling stories and bringing together groups, including a large group each summer for an annual golf tournament in his hometown of Belleville, Ontario. Fred; however, would want to be remembered most for his devout Catholic faith. He followed Bishop Robert Barron daily. Easter was Fred's favourite Religious celebration. Each year as he celebrated Easter Sunday he would toast "Victory Over Death", the ultimate salvation brought to us through Christ's Death and Resurrection. For that reason, please know that Fred was not afraid to die. "May the Angels lead you into Paradise, may the Martyrs receive you at your coming and take you to Jerusalem, the holy city. May choirs of Angels receive you, and may you with the once poor Lazarus have rest everlasting". Friends are invited to visit at the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville on Tuesday, July 14th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 15th from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 a.m. **Pursuant to maximum attendance regulations, both for the visitation and the church Mass, please contact the funeral home to pre-register your visit. Entry will be strictly limited to registered visitors attending at their confirmed time-frame only.** A radio transmission (89.7 FM) will be available in the church parking lot or you could live-stream on Facebook and on our website: www.st-michaels-belleville.org
. Interment St. James Cemetery. Memorial donations to Gleaners Food Bank (Belleville), Saint Vincent De Paul Society or St. Mary's Church (Barrie) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca