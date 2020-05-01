STUBENS, FREDERICK ROBERT STUBENS JARMILA (JACKIE) July 18, 1919 - April 15, 2020 November 28, 1926 - April 10, 2020 Jarmila Stubens passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Her daughter Eve, son Tom and son-in-law Connell Smith were by her side during her final days. Just five days later, at the age of 100, Fred joined his wife on April 15, 2020. After almost 75 years together, even death could not keep them apart. Eve, Tom and Connell visited Fred the afternoon before he died and were able to say goodbye. Jarmila and Fred are also remembered with love by their daughter-in-law Ruth; grandchildren: CJ and Ella Smith, Carl and Paul Stubens; and many friends and family throughout the world. Jarmila and Fred met in the aftermath of the war in the Czech Republic. Later escaping Communism, their journey took them to India, Greece and Italy before arriving in their beloved, adopted Canada. Jarmila and Fred will be remembered for their devotion to family, love of travel, theater and varied interests that kept them young; Jarmila's 35 years of volunteerism at Queensway Hospital; and Fred's philatelic and publishing accomplishments that won him worldwide recognition. The families thank the staff of the Trillium Medical Center, Beechwood Court and especially Dr. Parisa Airia for her compassionate care which made Jarmila's final days peaceful and comfortable. We also thank the staff of the Westbury Long-Term Care Home for their kind and gentle care of Fred after Jarmila became too frail to do it herself. At their request, private funerals and cremations were held on April 12th and 17th, followed by the interment of ashes at Spring Creek Cemetery in Clarkson, Ontario, on April 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to the Stratford Shakespearean Festival which brought Jarmila and Fred great joy.



