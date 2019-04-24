WILSON, Frederick Stewart (1924 - 2019) Stew passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by family. Lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Claire Allan-Wilson, brother Robert and wife Inge, daughters Sidonie and Tivie, sons Eric and wife Ghislaine, Gray, grandchildren Christina (Jamie), Jason (Ashly) and Chelsea (Matt) and great-grandsons Leo and Gus. Stew was a retired psychologist and man of many passions. He happily shared his wisdom, humour and compassion and will be deeply missed by family and his many friends. Deep gratitude to the doctors and the staff at Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Ambulance and Fire Fighters for their exceptional kindnesses, and to Roisin Gantley of the Central LHIN, and the PSWs of VHA, Melinda Awa and Mary Ann Nunez for outstanding care. Donations in Stew's memory may be made to Toronto Western Hospital, Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home at 159 Eglinton Ave. West from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th.

