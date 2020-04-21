FREDERICK THOMAS COLEMAN
COLEMAN, FREDERICK THOMAS In loving memory of Fred Coleman passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 91. Devoted husband to the late Elsie (nee Enberg) Coleman (2007). Loyal father to Diane (Brian) Rushlow, Tom (Yuying), Peter (Jeab), Ted and Stan. Brother to Muriel (Gordon) McCullough, and the late Walter "Duke" Coleman. Cherished grandpa to Michelle (Steve), Valerie, Andrew, Christopher (Amanda), Conrad, Danny (Mary Kate), Lena, Jonathan and Justin. Great-grandfather to Alexandria, Mason and Barrett. In his high school days in Montreal, Fred was a star paddler and scholar. He worked at Unilever, as account manager and human resources specialist for 30 years before retiring as a Florida snowbird in 1991. Fred's wit and steadfast character will be forever remembered by his family and friends. A private family funeral service will be held at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Road, P.O. Box 427, Minden K0M 2K0, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. "Zoom" access to the service is available for friends and extended family at 2 p.m. Interment at the Minden Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Ontario SPCA can be made via the Monk Funeral Home website. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2020.
