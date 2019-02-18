Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Wigmore CHALK. View Sign



CHALK, Frederick Wigmore B.A., B.P.E., B.Ed. Passed quietly at Brampton Civic Hospital on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in his 86th year. Fred was the loving husband of Betty (nee Park) for 62 years. Devoted Father to Graham (Jennifer), Geoffrey and Gordon (Karen). Doting and much loved "Poppa" to Brittney, Connor, Pyper, William, Sarah, Alan and Ben. Fred is survived by his sister Marianne Aitken. Fred was a teacher and Vice Principal with the Peel Board for 30 years. He was an active volunteer, coaching Special Olympics for 25 years and teaching literacy at Brampton Community Living for 15 years. He was a longtime member of St. James the Apostle Anglican Church and the Brampton Civitan Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Civitan International Foundation of Canada Scholarship Fund, St. James the Apostle Church or charity of your choice. All events will be held at St. James the Apostle Church, 3 Cathedral Rd., Brampton. Visitation is to be held on Friday, February 22nd from 7-9 p.m. A Visitation and Reception is to be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. For More Details, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y69aavcj Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close