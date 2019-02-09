Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredric Gary BODDINGTON. View Sign

BODDINGTON, Fredric Gary It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Gary 'The Boz' on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Alliston. Loving husband of Jane, father of Drew and brother of Ruth Firstbrook and predeceased by sister Pat Porter. Gary was a third generation owner of Boddington Music and a past Director of Musicfest Canada. He was an avid golfer who loved his times at 'York Downs' where he also served as a President. In keeping with Gary's wishes he was cremated. The family will be holding a Celebration Of Life service in the spring. For those who wish a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston.

