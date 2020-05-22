FREDRICK "FRED" BOOTH
BOOTH, FREDRICK "FRED" It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Fredrick (Fred) Booth, of Markham, Ontario, in his 81st year, on May 15, 2020. Fred passed away at home, in his sleep and was strong and healthy until the end. Fred is survived by his wife Lorna, son Robert and step-son Sean, and sister Heather (Kelly), along with his many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Fred's early days were spent paddling at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club and he then began a great 40-year career with the Drug Trading Company, eventually becoming President and CEO. Fred was also Chairman of the Canadian Wholesale Drug Association in 1987. Due to social restrictions in force at this time, a future date for Fred's Celebration of Life cannot be announced, but will be in the near future. Fred's family encourages the use of online Condolences Services offered with the legacy.com and Dixon-Garland's website. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Fred's honour would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
