LORD, FREDRICK H. Of Kearney, peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Fred Lord, beloved husband of the late Carole and former husband of June, was in his 90th year. Dear father of the late Allan (Gwen), Connie (Kerry) late Ruth (Wally), late Jayne (Ed, late Fred), late Stephen R., Danny (Dale), Kathy (Mike), late Steve T., Janice (Greg), Lilly, Mark (Sheryl) and Sue (Mark). Proud grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred is son of the late Frederick and Vashti Lord and dear brother to Jim and the late Jack and the late Carol. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Hearing Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.