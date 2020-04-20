Freemon Eric REDMON
REDMON, Freemon Eric Peacefully in his sleep, Freemon, in his 96th year. Beloved husband for more than 70 years of Winnifred. Loving father of Brenda Ferguson (Bruce), Eric Redmon, Bernard Redmon, Stephen Redmon (Karen), Kathleen Petrie (Bill), Leasanne Redmon, Tara Reyes-Boyce (Peter). Freemon was Papa to fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions, a funeral service will be restricted to his children only. There will be a memorial service at a later date. However, we will be live streaming the funeral service from the RS Kane Funeral Home to be held on Tuesday, April 21st at 10 a.m. (EST). If you would like a "Zoom" link to participate in the service please email: bill.petrie@rogers.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.
