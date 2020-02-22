|
GRIFFITHS, Frieda In the company of caring friends, Frieda passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, three months shy of her 95th birthday. She is survived by her cousin Brenda Hillier in California. Frieda was well loved by multiple generations of chosen family members and friends. She was a WWII vet, longtime Bell employee, and devoted supporter of the arts. Frieda was a very generous, accomplished, and fiercely independent woman who touched countless lives. Many thanks to the caring staff at Humber Heights. At Frieda's request, there will be no funeral. Donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020