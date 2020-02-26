Home

HIMELFARB, FRIEDA (nee GLASS) March 8, 1930 - February 23, 2020 She passed away quickly and quietly in her own bed with Murray, her husband of 70 years nearby. She will remembered with love by her sons, Jerry and Michael, daughter-in-law Penny, grandchildren Melissa, Jennifer, David, Jason and Sarah and great grandchildren Jacob, Zoey, Lucas and Benjamin. As Frieda was a devoted fan of the Toronto Blue Jays since they were hatched in 1977, donations to the Jays Care Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020
