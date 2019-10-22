KNOPF, Friedrich Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anna Maria on May 31, 2007. Loving father of Steve and his wife Marie. Cherished grandfather of Krystal and Bryan. The family would like to thank the staff of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre K-wing, the Palliative Unit and the Odette Centre for their care and compassion during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation - Odette Cancer Centre. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2019