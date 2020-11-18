1/
Friedrich Wilhelm "Fritz" BURGHART
BURGHART, Friedrich "Fritz" Wilhelm August 11, 1935 - November 14, 2020 Fritz emigrated from Munich, Germany, to Toronto in the mid 1950's, where he met his loving wife of 45 years, Ingrid (Staub), predeceased. Fritz loved spending time with his family and friends and will be lovingly remembered by his children Ulrike (Stephen) and Christian (Karen). Proud Opa to Michael (Vanessa), Matthew (Lindsey), Jillian, Mallory (John), Kyle and Megan and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Brinley. Fritz also leaves behind family in Germany – his sister Bettina, niece Sabine and great-niece Stephanie. The family would like to thank the staff at Bay Ridges Long Term Care as well as the doctors and nurses at Ajax Pickering Hospital.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
