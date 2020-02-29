|
|
TOENJES, Fritz Harry 1927-2020 Passed away on February 12, 2020, at the age of 92. A man of precision and unwavering work ethic, Harry mastered the tool and die trade in Germany before immigrating to Canada in 1956. He met his wife-to-be, Pauline, a schoolteacher, at a local dance in Oshawa. Together they raised three children. Harry retired from General Motors after twenty plus years as a skilled tradesman. He pursued hobbies such as travel, golfing, woodworking, and enjoyed singing in a choir. Harry was also a devoted practitioner and teacher of Tai Chi, an art form he practiced daily. An active member of St. Mark's United Church and the Whitby Seniors Centre, he had many close friends that he saw regularly for coffee. Harry was predeceased by his wife Pauline (1996). He will be missed dearly by his children, Steven (Feroza), Jane (Mark) and Carol (Kent); his grandchildren, Adam, Sameera, Andrew and Eric; and his faithful feline companion, Buddy. A memorial service is planned for April 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Thornton Funeral Centre. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimers Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020