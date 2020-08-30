FUJIKO KONISHI

KONISHI, FUJIKO Born February 1, 1921, age 99, of Kitsilano, BC and Toronto, ON, sadly passed away on August 27, 2020 due to complications stemming from a recent heart attack. She was the beloved daughter of Hachizo and Masa Mori, treasured wife of Ki Konishi (predeceased) and elder sister to siblings Kaz (Lefty) (predeceased), Fusako (Jean) (predeceased), Bob, Shozo (predeceased), Yoshio (Dick) (predeceased), Shigeru, Yaiko (Nancy) (predeceased), and Kiyoko (Kathy). Unfortunately, Fujiko and Ki did not have children of their own, but she was the most generous and kind Auntie to her numerous nieces, nephews and distant relatives. Fiercely independent and big-hearted, she gave far more than she ever received and will be forever remembered for her honesty, compassion, and her considerable conversational skills. For those who have lived a good life in both width and length, there comes a time of reflection and contemplation. Perhaps, Fujiko acknowledged that she was willing to depart in peace having looked back with a sense of contentment and the sense of being loved by all who were touched by her kindness. And yet, for those who remain the loss is a permanent dull ache, sometimes masked, but ever present. Until we meet again. Funeral service: Wednesday, September 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Ward Funeral Home Weston Chapel. Please see website for details.



