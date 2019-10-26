SASAKI, FUMI JUDITH 1928 - 2019 Fumi died peacefully at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital, Toronto, on Friday, October 11, 2019, in her 92nd year. Devoted daughter of the late Shigeru and Naka Sasaki. Loving sister of Tsuruko Sumi, Koko Kinoshita (Ritz), George (Mary), Mary Sano, and James (Nancy). Loving auntie to 19 nieces and nephews, and many cousins in Toronto, California and Japan. Our grateful thanks to the caring staff at McCowan Residence, Fumi's home for the past two years. Also, many thanks to the medical staff at Centenary Hospital. Cremation and private family service has already occurred. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019