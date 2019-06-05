MARUBASHI, FUMIKO June 25, 1928 - June 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank Marubashi. Loving mother of Les (Dianne) and Kim (Myles Browner). Lovingly remembered by her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A private family funeral and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of Koden, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019