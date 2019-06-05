FUMIKO MARUBASHI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FUMIKO MARUBASHI.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

MARUBASHI, FUMIKO June 25, 1928 - June 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank Marubashi. Loving mother of Les (Dianne) and Kim (Myles Browner). Lovingly remembered by her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A private family funeral and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of Koden, please donate to the charity of your choice.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.