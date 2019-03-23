Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Calvin DOAN. View Sign

DOAN, G. Calvin Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on March 18, 2019 in his 89th year. Loving husband of Marie (nee Rollings) for 68 years. Beloved father of Timothy (Faye), Teresa (predeceased 1963) and Sandra (Joseph). Proud grandfather of Tobias, Wesley and Estrella. Brother of Robert (Norma) and Helen Gibson (Tim). Dear son of the late Aubrey and Evelyn (nee Lougheed) Doan. Uncle Cal will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Surrounded by family, Cal farmed his entire career on the family farm near Glenville. Special thanks to the exceptional staff at Southlake Palliative Care. We gratefully decline flowers. Donations in Cal's memory can be directed to Palliative Care at

DOAN, G. Calvin Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on March 18, 2019 in his 89th year. Loving husband of Marie (nee Rollings) for 68 years. Beloved father of Timothy (Faye), Teresa (predeceased 1963) and Sandra (Joseph). Proud grandfather of Tobias, Wesley and Estrella. Brother of Robert (Norma) and Helen Gibson (Tim). Dear son of the late Aubrey and Evelyn (nee Lougheed) Doan. Uncle Cal will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Surrounded by family, Cal farmed his entire career on the family farm near Glenville. Special thanks to the exceptional staff at Southlake Palliative Care. We gratefully decline flowers. Donations in Cal's memory can be directed to Palliative Care at www.southlakefoundation.ca or through www.roadhouseandrose.com where online condolences may be shared. Cal will be forever missed and cherished. A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

