CHAPLIN, DR. G. ELEANOR It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother Dr. G. Eleanor Chaplin in her 101st year on the morning of September 4, 2020, at Extendicare Rouge Valley. She is survived by her sons John (Lynda), Bill (Elizabeth, deceased) and Jim. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and son, Peter. As per her wishes, there will be no service. Private family interment. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com