HARRISON, G. HENRY Peacefully passed away at Parkview Home, Whitchurch-Stouffville, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Henry Harrison of Mt. Albert, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Norma "Betty" Harrison (nee McGuckin). Loving dad of Cathy (Keith) Fockler, Dave (Ann) and Merritt (Gail). Proud Grampa of Amanda (Brent), Megan, Lindsey; Jenny (Tyler), Julie (Pete); and Laura and Russell. Cherished Great-Grampa Henry of Lena, Julia and Luca. Survived by his sister Eileen Fox and sister-in-law Evelyn McGuckin. Henry will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Hillside Church, 1 Don Rose Blvd., Mt. Albert, for a memorial visitation on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Henry's memory, donations may be made to Hillside Church or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Mt. Albert (1-800- 209-4803).

