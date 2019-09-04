Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABRIEL JOHN STANGER TREVISAN. View Sign Service Information Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 (905)-895-6631 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 Funeral 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 Obituary

TREVISAN, GABRIEL JOHN STANGER Gabriel Trevisan was a comet, a messenger, a magical idea just starting to emerge as his own reality. Our infant son, who was born on this Fourth of July and died unexpectedly August 24, 2019 from a blood infection, startled us by opening his eyes shortly after his birth. He always seemed to be studying everyone and everything, taking in the world around him. For one glowing summer, he quietly learned about the unconditional love of his mother, Andréa Stanger, his father, Matthew, and his older brother, Julian, who adored "Baby Gabe." He was loved by his Oma, Willemien Stanger, and his Nonni, John and Mary Trevisan. He was tickled and cuddled by his cousins Teddy and Elle Trevisan, and also adored by his Uncle Nicholas and Auntie Sydney Trevisan, Auntie Jessica Trevisan, Uncle Ian Stanger and Auntie Alex Connor. He was also fortunate to meet and be held by great-grandparents Elscke Alkema, Ida Tortolo, Stelio Trevisan, and Bruna Trevisan. Our sweet boy did not meet his late grandpa Robert Stanger and great-grandfathers, John Alkema and Enzo Tortolo, but we hope they share bedtime stories in the time to come. That Gabriel will never have a chance to meet all his family and friends, that he will not live the long life of love, joy, and compassion that we hoped he would, will be a loss we carry for the rest of our lives. We are, however, grateful for the time we had with him, for the awe-inspiring medical staff at Sick Kids Hospital, and for the love and support of our family, friends, and colleagues. Gabriel's immediate family said goodbye to him on September 3rd, and he will be cremated prior to visitations for family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 7th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, Ontario. His funeral will take place on Saturday, September 7th, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Roadhouse & Rose Chapel, and he will be buried during a private family service the following week. We will always love you, Gabe. Thank you for these two months.

TREVISAN, GABRIEL JOHN STANGER Gabriel Trevisan was a comet, a messenger, a magical idea just starting to emerge as his own reality. Our infant son, who was born on this Fourth of July and died unexpectedly August 24, 2019 from a blood infection, startled us by opening his eyes shortly after his birth. He always seemed to be studying everyone and everything, taking in the world around him. For one glowing summer, he quietly learned about the unconditional love of his mother, Andréa Stanger, his father, Matthew, and his older brother, Julian, who adored "Baby Gabe." He was loved by his Oma, Willemien Stanger, and his Nonni, John and Mary Trevisan. He was tickled and cuddled by his cousins Teddy and Elle Trevisan, and also adored by his Uncle Nicholas and Auntie Sydney Trevisan, Auntie Jessica Trevisan, Uncle Ian Stanger and Auntie Alex Connor. He was also fortunate to meet and be held by great-grandparents Elscke Alkema, Ida Tortolo, Stelio Trevisan, and Bruna Trevisan. Our sweet boy did not meet his late grandpa Robert Stanger and great-grandfathers, John Alkema and Enzo Tortolo, but we hope they share bedtime stories in the time to come. That Gabriel will never have a chance to meet all his family and friends, that he will not live the long life of love, joy, and compassion that we hoped he would, will be a loss we carry for the rest of our lives. We are, however, grateful for the time we had with him, for the awe-inspiring medical staff at Sick Kids Hospital, and for the love and support of our family, friends, and colleagues. Gabriel's immediate family said goodbye to him on September 3rd, and he will be cremated prior to visitations for family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 7th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, Ontario. His funeral will take place on Saturday, September 7th, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Roadhouse & Rose Chapel, and he will be buried during a private family service the following week. We will always love you, Gabe. Thank you for these two months. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close