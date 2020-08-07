THEODOROPOULOS, Gabriel (Gavre) August 18, 1923 – August 4, 2020 Gabriel passed away 2 weeks before his 97th birthday. Devoted to his late wife Tahla, for over 76 years. Loving Father of Lena (deceased), Gus (Susan), Marg (Bob) and George (Laurie). Best Dedo of Christine (Blake), Kevin, Mark (Tracey) and Todd (Blanca). Best Great-Dedo of Brittany (Aaron), Ryan, Gabe, Emily, Elle, Nati and Cece; and best Great-Great-Dedo of Camryn and Layla. Son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle. Gabriel had a long life filled with both joy and hardships. His mission always was to provide for his family. Funeral service to be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 222 Burbank Avenue, North York. Interment York Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a limited number will be able to attend. Please contact the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca. Mom and Dad will be together again. Rest in Peace.