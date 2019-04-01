PEREIRA, GABRIELA (nee FERNANDES) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gabriela on Friday, March 29, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband and sweetheart of 57 years, Oscar (2010). Adored mother of Joe (Lynn), and Liz Thomson (Dave). Cherished Avó to Adam (Clare), Erin (Brennan), Robert and Catie. Dear Great-Grandmother to Corlin. Also survived by her sister, Lourdes; and predeceased by brothers, Antonio and Manuel; and sister, Grace. Gabriela (Zita) will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends for her hospitality that included extravagant buffets and Sunday dinners, and the creativity that she showed in her sewing and needlework. Special thanks go to Dr. Jay, the nurses, and staff of Royal Henley Retirement Residence who have shown sincere kindness and constant care during her stay. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 34 Elgin St., St. Catharines, on Thursday, April 4th at 10 a.m. Following Mass, a private entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Vaughan. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Guestbook - georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019