Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GABRIELA PEREIRA. View Sign

PEREIRA, GABRIELA (nee FERNANDES) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gabriela on Friday, March 29, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband and sweetheart of 57 years, Oscar (2010). Adored mother of Joe (Lynn), and Liz Thomson (Dave). Cherished Avó to Adam (Clare), Erin (Brennan), Robert and Catie. Dear Great-Grandmother to Corlin. Also survived by her sister, Lourdes; and predeceased by brothers, Antonio and Manuel; and sister, Grace. Gabriela (Zita) will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends for her hospitality that included extravagant buffets and Sunday dinners, and the creativity that she showed in her sewing and needlework. Special thanks go to Dr. Jay, the nurses, and staff of Royal Henley Retirement Residence who have shown sincere kindness and constant care during her stay. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 34 Elgin St., St. Catharines, on Thursday, April 4th at 10 a.m. Following Mass, a private entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Vaughan. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Guestbook -

PEREIRA, GABRIELA (nee FERNANDES) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gabriela on Friday, March 29, 2019 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband and sweetheart of 57 years, Oscar (2010). Adored mother of Joe (Lynn), and Liz Thomson (Dave). Cherished Avó to Adam (Clare), Erin (Brennan), Robert and Catie. Dear Great-Grandmother to Corlin. Also survived by her sister, Lourdes; and predeceased by brothers, Antonio and Manuel; and sister, Grace. Gabriela (Zita) will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends for her hospitality that included extravagant buffets and Sunday dinners, and the creativity that she showed in her sewing and needlework. Special thanks go to Dr. Jay, the nurses, and staff of Royal Henley Retirement Residence who have shown sincere kindness and constant care during her stay. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 34 Elgin St., St. Catharines, on Thursday, April 4th at 10 a.m. Following Mass, a private entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Vaughan. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Guestbook - georgedartefuneralhome.com Funeral Home George Darte Funeral Home

585 Carlton Street

St. Catharines , ON L2M 4Y1

(905) 937-4444 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close