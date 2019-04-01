Gabriela Sylvia VOIGT

VOIGT, Gabriela Sylvia Passed away peacefully at Trillium Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Loving wife of Ian Wilson for 31 years. Beloved step-mother to Jason, Marrianne and Danielle. Beloved mother to many fur babies over the years including 2 year old Moose. Dear daughter of the late Ursula Geist. Gabi was a clerk with Toronto Police Services for 31 years (Badge 89092). Special thanks to the caring staff at Trillium Hospital. Friends may call at Skinner & Middlebrook Funeral Home, 128 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, on Sunday, April 7th from 2-4 p.m. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the online at skinnerandmiddlebrook.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019
