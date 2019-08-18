DEL GIUDICE, GABRIELE VINCENT It is with great sadness our family announces Gabriele's peaceful passing on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ontario, at the age of 60. Beloved husband of Isa. Cherished father of Daniel and Angela (Nick). Doting grandfather of Emma. Dearly missed by all who loved him. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th at 12:00 noon in the Glendale Funeral Home Chapel, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2019